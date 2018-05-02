Burglars who smashed way into elderly man's home in Sheffield handy lengthy sentences

Burglars who smashed their way into an elderly man's home in Sheffield before stealing his car and bank card have been locked up.

Martin Gaffoor and Richard Jordan broke into a house on Mowson Lane in Worrall while their victim, who is in his 70s, was sleeping.

Martin Gaffoor

The pair smashed the back door and helped themselves to his car keys, car and bank card.

READ MORE: Man dies after being pulled from Sheffield reservoir

They were both found guilty on Friday, April 20 of burglary and attempted burglary, following a four-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Gaffoor, aged 41, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and Jordan, aged 43, of Birtlands Crescent, Handsworth, was jailed for six years.

Richard Jordan

The elderly victim had woken early one morning last October to find police at his home, and when officers investigated they were made aware of two further incidents on a nearby street where occupants and neighbours had been disturbed by the crooks.

READ MORE: Dramatic moment man was Tasered in Sheffield street

Detective Constable Dave Ollerenshaw, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We were given information that the pair were travelling in a Nissan Micra, with Jordan driving, and the car was stopped later that morning in the Wisewood area.

"Gaffoor and Jordan were both inside the car, with the bank card stolen from the house in Gaffoor's pocket. They were immediately arrested and brought into custody for questioning.

"The sentences handed out to Gaffoor and Jordan are substantial and a really good result for both our team and for the local community.

READ MORE: Five shock election wins we didn't expect

"Incidents such as these can have significant impact on the lives of victims, leaving people scared to be in their own home for example, which is why here in Sheffield we’re committed to tackling these crimes and bringing offenders before the courts."