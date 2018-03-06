Burglars use crowbars to target Sheffield businesses in crime spree

Crooks have used crowbars to targeted a number of businesses in Sheffield.

A shop on Beighton Road in Hackenthorpe was targeted between 3.10am and 3.18am on March 4. A crowbar was used to prise the door open but this was unsuccessful.

On the same night, a shop on Mansfield Road, Intake, was forced into by thugs with crowbars. The offenders trashed the premises but nothing was stolen.

A business on Station Road on Halfway was targeted on Friday night/Saturday morning. A crowbar was used again in an attempt to force the door open but this was unsuccessful.

Tills were stolen from a shop on Coleford Road in Darnall just before 1am on March 3. A side window was forced open allowing the offenders to get in.

Any information on any of these incidents is being urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.