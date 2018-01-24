Burglars targeted Sheffield businesses

Burglars escaped with cash, tobacco, spirits, a radio and laptop after breaking into two businesses in Sheffield.

Cash, tobacco and spirits were taken from a business on Norborough Road, Tinsley, between 10pm on Monday and 7.30am yesterday.

The burglar responsible gained access via the roof.

And a radio and laptop were stolen from a dental practice on Mansfield Road, Intake, between 4pm on Friday and 8.25am on Monday.

Metal bars covering a window were removed along with a pane of glass.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.