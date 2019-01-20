Burglars target South Yorkshire convenience store 

Police are appealing for information, after burglars targeted a South Yorkshire convenience store and damaged its shutters to gain access.

The damage to the Co-operative convenience store in Cemetery Road, Grimethorpe, Barnsley was discovered by a resident in the area yesterday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed a burglary had taken place, but had no further information on the items stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 139 of January 19, 2019.