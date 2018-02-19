Burglars target Sheffield street

Burglars are being hunted after three homes were targeted on the same Sheffield street last weekend.

They struck on Medlock Road, Handsworth, in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday, with the owners of three homes disturbed by crooks.

At 4.40am on Sunday the occupants of one house on the street were disturbed by their barking dog and they discovered a man driving off in their car.

Ten minutes earlier the occupants of another house on the same street were also woken by their dog barking.

CCTV cameras showed a man had unbolted their gate, shone a torch into their home and tried the door handles.

In the early hours of Saturday, the occupants of another house on the street were also disturbed by their dog barking and they found a number of men shining torches into their home.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.