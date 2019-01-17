Burglars smash through gun shop wall in overnight raid in Sheffield

Have your say

Burglars smashed their way into a gun shop in Sheffield in an overnight raid, it has emerged this morning.

Police officers are at All Guns Discounted on Leigh Street, Attercliffe, this morning, following the discovery of the raid.

Crooks smashed their way into the shop through a side wall, creating two openings to gain access to the property.

Piles of bricks and rubble can be seen where the raiders demolished the wall, creating holes big enough to crawl in and out of.

A passer-by this morning said the shop is believed to have multiple layers of bricks as one of its security features.

He said shotgun cartridges could be seen scattered on the shop floor.

Details on whether anything was stolen in the raid have not yet been released by staff at the shop nor South Yorkshire Police.

All Guns Discounted sells air rifles, air pistols, shotguns and scopes.

Shotgun cartridges, metallic ammo and pellets are also stocked along with knives.

In November another business in nearby Darnall was raided in similar circumstances.

Thieves smashed a hole in an exterior wall and removed bricks to break into Wentworth Pewter.

Six tonnes of pewter in sheet and circle form was stolen during the raid.

Anyone with information on last night’s raid should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.