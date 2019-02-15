Have your say

Burglars have reportedly raided a home and then set fire to it before escaping this afternoon.

The incident happened at a property in Bluebird Hill, Aston, at about 2pm.

Bluebird Hill, Aston. Picture: Google

A resident who witnessed the blaze claimed burglars had broken in and then set the fire before leaving.

A fire brigade spokesperson said the home had been ‘broken into prior to the fire’ but there was no further information as to how the blaze started at this time.

They added the owner was at the scene and it did not appear they required medical attention.

Crews from Aston Park, Birley Moor and Rotherham Central were called to deal with the blaze.

South Yorkshire Police officers were also in attendance.

We have asked the force for comment and are waiting for a reply.