Burglars raid Sheffield supermarket for SECOND time in days 

Burglars raided a Sheffield supermarket for the second time in a matter of days.

They forced open roller shutters and smashed through some glass to break into The Co-operative store in Manor Park.

The supermarket after the first raid.

Offenders stole a quantity of cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

Nobody is believed to have been hurt in the raid, which happened on Friday, November 30, at 1.04am.

This comes after a gang of masked men armed with crowbars broke into the same supermarket before stealing cigarettes and meat.

This incident happened on Tuesday, November 20, at about 12.50am.

An eyewitness said the gang all wore jumpsuits and face masks.

Police said officers were reviewing CCTV footage.

No arrests have been made yet.

Police have not stated at this stage if they believe the two incidents are linked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 28 of 30 November 2018.