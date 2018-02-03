Burglars punch man in face after breaking into Doncaster home

Have your say

Burglars punched a man in the face at his home in Doncaster before stealing two Land Rovers.

Police have appealed for information following the break-in in Sprotbrough during the early hours of yesterday morning.

A number of men reportedly forced their way into the property on Cadeby Road at around 2pm.

They assaulted the 28-year-old occupant, puncing him in the face, while demanding money and making threats.

They took keys for a Land Rover Discovery and a Land Rover Discovery TDI, with both vehicles later found abandoned nearby.

A number of other items were also taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 82 of February 2.