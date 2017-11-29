Burglars on the prowl in Sheffield

Burglars prowling the streets of Sheffield have stolen laptops, jewellery, cash, games consoles and mobile phones in a spate of raids.

Over recent days three homes have been broken in White Lane, Charnock, with a crook getting into one of the properties via a rear window above a flat roof.

Cash, jewellery and a phone stolen were stolen from another house on the same street when a door window was smashed and a third home had a door lock forced by a crook who stole cash, games consoles and a mobile phone.

Officers in Sheffield are also investigating the theft of two laptops from a house in Grange Crescent Road, Sharrow, after a door was left insecure plus the theft of jewellery from a house in Longford Crescent, Bradway, after a window was smashed.

A house in Manchester Road, Crosspool, was raided after the burglar responsible got into the house through the garage and a mountain bike and accessories were stolen during a burglary in Dobbin Hill, Greystones.

South Yorkshire Police said crooks raided houses in Muskoka Avenue, Bents Green and Ben Lane, Wisewood, after getting into the properties through the patio doors.

Another burglar broke into a house in Rudyard Mews, Hillsborough, through the cat flap.

Patio doors were forced open by burglar who got into houses in Elmcroft Gardens, Beighton; Bowland Close, Charnock and Kelgate, Mosborough.

A patio door was smashed by a crook who got into a house in Oak Road, Charnock; a kitchen window was smashed to gain entry to a house in Birchwood Grove, Westfield and a door window was smashed by a burglar who got into a home in Charnock Wood Road Charnock.

Investigations are also underway into raids in Arnold Avenue, Charnock and Shortbrook Road, Westfield.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.