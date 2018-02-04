Burglars flee Sheffield house after being frightened by dog

Have your say

Thieves fled from the scene of a burglary in Sheffield after being disturbed by a large dog.

Burglars were attempting to break into a property on Maple Grove, Handsworth and had smashed a porch window to try and gain entry.

However police said they fled the scene after they were disturbed by a large dog.

The attempted burglary is one of several crimes reported in the south east area of the city in the last 24 hours.

Thieves also attempted to break into a property on Greenland Way, Darnall.

There were also burglaries at properties in Gainsford Road, Darnall, and Chesnut Avenue, Handworth.

Police are also investigating after vehicles were damaged in neighbour disputes in Four Wells Drive, Hackenthorpe, and Hollinsend Road.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or anonymously on CrimeStoppers 0800 555 111.