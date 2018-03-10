Burglars broke into Sheffield business after gaining access by removing bricks from wall

Have your say

Thieves burgled a Sheffield business last night, after gaining access to the premises by removing bricks from a wall.

The burglary took place on Stevenson Road, Darnall at around 7.45pm last night.

A spokesman for Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Unknown offenders have been seen making off from the building after gaining access by removing bricks from a wall.

"Offenders are believed to have left in a old style Ford vehicle in red. A saw to the value of £200 has been stolen."