Burglar who broke into South Yorkshire home is jailed for four years

A burglar who broke into a house in South Yorkshire has been jailed for four years.

Timothy Hydes stole car keys, a watch and a computer from the home in Aston, Rotherham.

The 21-year-old, of Alderson Close, Aughton, was this Wednesday found guilty of burglary by jurors at Sheffield Crown, and was sentenced to four years behind bars.

He was also ordered to pay £1,330 in compensation.

PC Mark Gaffney, who led the investigation, said: "Burglary has a massive impact upon people's lives and Hydes will now face a prison sentence where he will be unable to turn anyone else's lives upside down.

"I am grateful to the victim for showing the courage to stand trial and ensure that Hydes gets the jail time that he deserves."

Hydes was identified via CCTV following the burglary on June 30 last year, and he was arrested at his home later that day, despite trying to run from officers.

PC Gaffney said: "This is a fantastic result and I hope that seeing Hydes jailed provides some satisfaction for the victim.

"Our officers will continue to work with and support victims of crime with the aim of making them feel safe and looked after.

"I hope that this result sends a message to perpetrators that they are not above the law and to members of the community that we are continuing to tackle burglary across South Yorkshire."