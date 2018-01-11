Burglar stole iPhones, iPads and car in one hour theft spree while Sheffield students slept

A callous burglar went on a one hour theft spree across four flats while students slept in their beds.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Stephen Simpson, aged 20, saw the flats at Devonshire Court off Wellington Street as an 'easy target' and stole a car, bank cards, a wallet and a selection of electronic devices such as an iPhone, iPad and Macbook Pro on October 1, 2017.

The bungling burglar was caught less than 48 hours with the loot after one of the victim's mother's tracked down an iPad using an app.

But plastics factory worker Simpson, of Appleby Close, Darton, Barnsley, said he was 'throughly embarrassed and ashamed' of his actions and is willing to meet the victims face-to-face to apologise.

The court heard Simpson had been separated from his friends in Sheffield city centre after a night of drinking before he carried out the burglaries.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting said: "All of these offences were committed in a single hour entering four flats each with five bedrooms.

"All of these were student properties - they were an easy hit."

The court was told Simpson entered one bedroom while a victim slept and stole car keys and moved around the block searching kitchens and living rooms.

Simpson was arrested at his Darton home less than two days later and loot was recovered including the car and keys which has been dumped in an alleyway.

The 20-year-old initially said he had 'bought' the electronics 'at the pub' but CCTV evidence but him at the scene.

Andrew Smith, defending, said: "The defendant has said he is thoroughly embarrassed and ashamed of his conduct.

"This clearly wasn't planned and it is completely out of character for him. He said he would like to take the opportunity to offer to meet any of the victims if they should wish to.

"This was a moment of madness."

Mr Smith added Simpson had problems with gambling and had run up debts.

Sentencing Simpson, Deputy Circuit Judge Robert Moore handed the 20-year-old two years and four months in a young offenders institution and a 18-month driving ban.

"I'm satisfied you targeted these properties because they contained students - I'm in no doubt you thought if you could get in there would be rich pickings.

"These offences are so serious, only a custodial sentence is appropriate."

Simpson pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary, one count of taking a motor vehicle without consent and one count of driving without insurance at an earlier hearing.