A burglar escaped with £1,000 after drilling into a house in Sheffield and finding a stash of coins.

The crook struck at Harthill Road, Woodthorpe, between 5.30pm and 7.50pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the rear door lock to the house was drilled to gain entry.

A large quantity of £2 coins and 50p pieces, worth around £1,000, was stolen.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.