A burglar reportedly entered a woman’s bedroom in Sheffield and removed two rings from her fingers before ransacking the house.

A man wearing a woolly hat, mask and grey coloured clothes is said to have broken into the home in Beauchief this morning, at around 3.30am.

Police said the woman was unharmed but very distressed (file pic, posed for by a model)

The 85-year-old victim had been sleeping upstairs when she was woken by a smashing noise at the back of the house.

Moments later, police understand, a man entered her bedroom, turned the light on and told her to get out of bed.

He removed two rings from her hand and proceeded to ransack the house before leaving.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident but police are still appealing for witnesses to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Jim Dyson said: “Although the victim of this awful incident wasn’t injured, she is, understandably, hugely distressed.

“She managed to call 999 to report what had happened after the man had left her home and is now being supported by her family and our specially trained officers.

“As a result of enquiries today, we have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and he is currently in police custody being questioned.

“We have a team of officers investigating and appeal to anyone who has information to call 101 quoting incident number 65 of February 27 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”