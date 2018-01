A burglar raided a house in Sheffield after sneaking in through the skylight while the occupants slept.

The crook struck at Grassthorpe Road, Gleadless Townend, overnight on Wednesday into Thursday.

A South Yorkshire Police said: "Whilst occupants were sleeping an offender has entered the home via a slightly open skylight.

"An old phone, handbag, purse and contents were stolen. A window was then used to exit the property."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.