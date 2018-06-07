Burglar is spared from prison after he stole metal fittings during a raid

A burglar with a heroin problem has been spared from custody after he stole metal fittings valued at £800 from a property during a raid.

Paul Sammuel Fretwell, 42, of no fixed abode, raided Taylors Mill, on Crossley Street, at Ripley, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on Wednesday, June 6.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said the director of a letting management firm who manages Taylor’s Mill stated that two males were caught on CCTV entering the property between 6pm and 11.30pm and they stole metal fittings including brass covers and locks from doors and carpet rails in a communal stairwell.

The defendant, who was identified from the footage, according to Mrs Bickley, admitted taking the metal but he did not know its whereabouts now.

Fretwell pleaded guilty to committing burglary at Taylor’s Mill, at Ripley, after the raid on October 28.

The court heard that Fretwell also admitted twice failing to surrender to court after being released on bail.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin explained that Fretwell is dependent on heroin with a £10 a day habit and his difficulties have been made worse by being homeless.

Mr Meakin added that Fretwell had initially failed to attend court because he claimed he had been ill and on the second time he had buried his head in the sand because he was scared of going to prison.

However, the probation service stated that Fretwell has shown some commitment to engaging in a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

Magistrates sentenced Fretwell to 16 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, a Thinking Skills Programme and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £800 in compensation.