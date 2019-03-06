Have your say

A burglar is wanted by the police after breaking into a house in Doncaster while the occupants slept.

He broke into a property in Kent Road, Balby, at around 3.30am on Thursday, February 21 but disturbed the occupants and fled when one of them woke up and screamed.

An E-fit has been produced of a man wanted by the police over a burglary in Doncaster

Two laptops and a mobile phone were taken during the raid.

An E-fit of the culprit has been produced.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 85 of February 21.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.