Burglar hunted after house raid in Sheffield

A burglar is being hunted after sneaking into a house in Sheffield and stealing a laptop computer and cash.

The crook struck on Edge Well Close, Birley Edge, at 9pm on Friday after the occupant of the property heard somebody knocking at the front door.

As the victim answered the door a thief sneaked into the house via the unlocked rear door.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.