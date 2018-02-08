Burglar escaped with cash after Sheffield deli raid

A burglar is being hunted after cash was stolen from a Sheffield deli during a break-in.

The crook struck at Langsett Deli, Langsett Road, Hillsborough, on Sunday afternoon.

Police officers are also investigating a burglary on Kirkstone Road, Walkley, where the keys to the car outside were stolen earlier this week.

A laptop was stolen during a break-in on Springvale Road, Crookes, on Wednesday after the thief climbed into the house through a small window.

Investigations are also underway into two burglaries in Sharrow - one on Cemetery Avenue and another on South View Road.

A house in Bushey Wood Road, Dore, was broken into on Monday while the occupants were on holiday and an attempt was made to break into a property on Gaunt Way, Gleadless Valley, while the owner was away this week.

Last Sunday some watches were stolen from a house on Backmoor Road, Norton Lees and last Friday a laptop was stolen from a house on

Upper Albert Road, Heeley.

On Wednesday, a safe was stolen from a house on Silverdale Road, Ecclesall and electrical items were taken from a property on Stalker Lee Road, also Ecclesall.

Officers are also investigating burglaries on Loxley Road, Stannington; Haywood Lane, Deepcar; Dobcroft Road, Millhouses; Strelley Avenue, Beauchief and Norton Lane, Norton.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.