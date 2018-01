Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged charged with burglary after an Xbox games console and a digital camera were stolen from a South Yorkshire home earlier this week.

Mark Lee Clements, of no-fixed-abode, was arrested on Tuesday after a property on Oakwell Lane, Barnsley, was broken into.

The 42-year-old appeared a Barnsley Magistrates' Court this morning and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday, February 22.