Bungling Sheffield car thief leaves own phone in stolen vehicle

A bungling Sheffield criminal has been ridiculed online after leaving their own phone in a car they had just stolen.

Officers from the Sheffield west team posted on Facebook last night that they would be happy to give the mobile back and that the individual should give them a call.

Failing that, they asked the thief to drop by Woodseats police station so they could 'reunite' them.

The post has already been widely shared including by a victim of the alleged crime who said her car was crashed into by the thief before they drove off.