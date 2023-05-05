Bumper Sheffield Wednesday crowd set to support NHS

Sheffield Wednesday FC will show its support to Sheffield Hospitals Charity on Sunday in front of a sell-out crowd as the Owls face Derby County.

L to R: Sam Earnshaw, Sheffield Hospitals Charity and James Todd, SWFC

Players will warm up in commemorative charity shirts which they’ll sign ready to auction and raise funds for a prostate cancer research project pioneered across Sheffield Teaching Hospitals.

A team of volunteers will be at Hillsborough collecting on behalf of the charity and selling commemorative pin badges marking the 75th Anniversary of the NHS this year.

Sheffield Hospitals Charity new mascot, Charikitty, will join Ozzie and Barney Owl for a special appearance at the game.

James Todd, Partnerships Manager at SWFC said: “We know how important our local hospitals are to the community and are delighted to welcome the charity team to Hillsborough. To reach 75 years is an incredible milestone for the NHS and the Prostate Cancer Research Appeal is something we hope all our fans can get behind.”

Sam Earnshaw, Head of Corporate Partnerships and Major Giving at Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said: “We’re so thankful to be given the opportunity to join SWFC at this sell-out game. We know spirits will be high and there will be plenty of support for our NHS Hospitals.”

Editor Notes: Sheffield Hospitals Charity is the official charity for the Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust. Offering help and assistance to the Northern General Hospital, Jessop Maternity Wing, the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Charles Clifford Dental Hospital and Weston Park Cancer Hospital. Further Information about the work of the charity visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk