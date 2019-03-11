Buildings in Rotherham town centre evacuated while firefighters deal with incident

A number of buildings in Rotherham town centre have been evacuated after smoke was seen in a disused bar.

Three fire crews were called to Upper Millgate near the Malcolm C Foy Solicitors at around 2.55pm on Monday.

Upper Millgate, Rotherham. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Cash, drugs and weapons found in Sheffield in crackdown on knife crime

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said smoke was seen coming from one of the disused first-floor properties.

READ MORE: Victims of Sheffield’s Great Flood remembered 155 years since disaster devastated the city

A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution, he added.