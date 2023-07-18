City homelessness charity Emmaus Sheffield is building up a colourful new way to raise money.

For the latest arrival on the shelves of the charity’s popular second hand superstore is a stock of Lego bricks and kits!

“Over the years we have accumulated quite a lot of pre-loved Lego bricks, which we know are always extremely popular with Lego enthusiasts and model builders,” said Emmaus Sheffield Deputy Manager Charley Fedorenko.

“But we have also recently acquired some really good complete kits that have never even been opened and which we are sure will prove even more popular with fans.

Emmaus Sheffield now has an extensive Lego range for sale

“Please do come along and take a look but be warned that we expect the stock to sell quickly so don’t wait too long.”

Emmaus Sheffield is the working community with quality, self-contained accommodation, training facilities and a workspace for previously homeless men and women aged 18 years and over.

It aims through its Social Enterprise programme to provide meaningful work and enable the people it supports – known as companions - to eventually become self-supporting once more.

One of the charity’s main fundraising schemes is its extremely popular second hand store at the organisations headquarters in the historic Sipelia Works, a former cutlery factory at Cadman Street, close to the city’s Canal Basin.