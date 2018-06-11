Buckingham Palace date for Doncaster woman who won Florida trip with Ant and Dec

A Doncaster woman who won a trip to Florida with TV's Ant and Dec has now enjoyed a Royal date at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Foster carer Janice Jinks rubbed shoulders with royalty last week after receiving an invite to a coveted Royal Garden Party at the Palace.

Janice was invited to the party after impressing ministers with her passion and dedication to fostering during their 2017 trip to Doncaster.

And it marks a remarkable few months for Trust Fostering Mockingbird Hub Carer Janice, who earlier this year won a trip to Florida on ITV show Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Mockingbird project manager Vickie Oldroyd accompanied Janice to the event and said: “Everyone at Trust Fostering is really proud of Janice and all she has achieved.

"Janice makes a difference to the lives of numerous children and young people, and it is lovely for that to be recognised not only by the team at the Trust, but also those further afield – and now Royalty too!”

The pair attended the garden party last Tuesday where His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall chatted and shared tea with guests.

Speaking about the event Janice said: “It was an absolutely brilliant day; the gardens were gorgeous, the afternoon tea was lovely and it was just such an incredible experience.

“I’ve really had a fabulous year, from meeting with Government Ministers to going off to Florida with Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and now seeing Prince Charles and Camilla at a garden party.”

The garden party was one of only three held every year to recognise those who have made a significant positive contribution to the community and have the opportunity to meet with the Royals who try their best to network with all guests in attendance.

Janice added “I can’t believe I’ve been able to enjoy all of this because I do what I love, bringing families together and giving children and young people happy childhoods.”

Mark Douglas, Director of Children’s Social Care at Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, the organisation who run Trust Fostering, said: “we know all of our foster carers go above and beyond in providing safe, loving, family homes for children and young people in Doncaster.”

“We’re thrilled to see Janice invited to the garden party and recognised for everything she has done, and want to take this opportunity too to thank and congratulate all of our other foster carers on their hard work and commitment to children and young people in Doncaster.”

People from all backgrounds can make great carers, regardless of marital status, sexuality, race or religion. All that is required is at least one spare bedroom, an enthusiastic and passionate attitude and the time and patience for caring for children and young people.

Find out more about joining the Trust Fostering family by visiting www.trustfostering.co.uk or calling 0808 129 2600