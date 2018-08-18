BT scam warning issued by police in Sheffield

Households in Sheffield have reportedly been targeted by a BT scam.

Police today urged residents in Wincobank to be alert after phone calls were received from someone claiming to be from the communications giant and asking for people's passwords to help fix a purported virus on customers' systems.

READ MORE: Man stabbed on Sheffield street dies in hospital

Police reminded people to be mindful of giving any details over the phone and told them to end the call and ring the main switchboard if they have any doubts it is genuine/

In a message sent via South Yorkshire Police's alert system, PCSO Craig Blackburn said: "Residents have received phone calls from a suspect alleging there from BT asking for passwords from there accounts regarding a virus on their system.

READ MORE: Huge crowds as mourners bid colourful farewell to 'Mr T, the 'one in a million' Sheffield barber, DJ and community stalwart

"They state that someone has been trying to hack there computer and it has flagged up on the system.

"Please be mindful of giving your details over the phone and if you're not sure end the call and ring back the main switchboard, call 101 or visit https://www.actionfraud.police.uk."

READ MORE: Motorcyclist fighting for his life after crash in Sheffield