A convicted stalker from Sheffield was shot dead by police after breaking into a home.

An inquest into Bryce Hodgson's death heard how he had gained entrance to the property in Bywater Place, Surrey Quays, south-east London, on January 30 this year, armed with a crossbow and other weapons.

Shots fired after man 'exhibited some threatening behaviour'

Forensic officers at the scene near Bywater Place in Surrey Quays, south east London, after 30-year-old Bryce Hodgson, from Sheffield, was shot dead by police on January 30, 2024

The 30-year-old was shot in the neck and chest by armed police officers, the inquest, which opened today, Wednesday, February 14, was told.

Senior Coroner Dr Julian Morris said: "He had entered Bywater Place armed with various weapons, including a crossbow.

"Police were called to the scene and, when he exhibited some threatening behaviour, armed response units were called and subsequently shots were fired.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene."

IOPC investigating death

A provisional post-mortem examination report found Hodgson died from gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the incident. Harriet Griffiths, lead investigator on the case, said: "Police units attended but were unable to detain him and they were shortly followed by their firearms colleagues, who, as you know, fired shots."

The inquest heard that Hodgson, from Sheffield, was single and working in IT at the time of his death, and his last known address was in south-east London.