Brown bins are arriving in Sheffield and this is when they will be collected 

Many Sheffield residents have already received their new brown bins with the rest having theirs delivered very soon.

The new bins are part of Sheffield City Council’s changes to recycling services which were announced in July.

Bins in Sheffield

Residents will receive a new brown bin for glasses, jars, cans and plastic bottles which will be collected every four weeks instead of two.

The council said the changes will make it easier for residents to recycle as well as saving money for the city.

Residents in the north of Sheffield may already have had their bin delivered while residents in the south of Sheffield will receive the new brown by the end of this month.

A leaflet will also be included explaining the new collection dates.

When the new brown bin is collected, you will receive a new collection calendar explaining when to stop using your brown box and when to start using your new brown bin.

Residents have been told to use their blue bin and blue box as normal until their final blue bin and box collection takes place.

If you live in the south of Sheffield then your final blue bin and box collection will take place during the week commencing October 15.

When the new service starts, you will no longer need your blue box but you can keep it for storage or take it to a Household Waste Recycling Centre.

You can also have it arranged to be collected from your home.

As well as the brown bin, residents will still have their existing blue bin for paper and card which will be collected every four weeks.

They will also have their black bin which will be emptied every two weeks and, for most, their collection day will not change.

So, your black bin will be emptied in week one, your brown bin in week two, your black bin again in week three and your blue bin in week four.