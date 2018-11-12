Brothers charged over Sheffield horror crash that killed four appear at court 

Two brothers have appeared at court accused of a number of charges relating to a Sheffield crash that killed four people and left three seriously injured.

Elliott Bower, 18, and Declan Bower, 23, were brought before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning, after being charged with multiple offences over Friday night’s collision in Main Road, Darnall.

The brothers, both of Harborough Avenue, Manor, spoke only to confirm their names, addresses and dates of birth, ahead of the charges they face being read out in court.

The collision involved a VW Golf and a VW Touran people carrier that contained the four people killed and three people injured.

The Golf was being pursued by police in the moments leading up to the collision.

Elliott is alleged to have been driving the vehicle at the time of the collision.

He is charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving; three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Prosecutor, Mark Hughes, said Declan is believed to have been a rear seat passenger.

He has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, death caused by an accident with aggravated factors, handling stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

Clockwise from top: Husband and wife Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50; Adnan Ashraf Jarral and one-year-old Usman Adnan Jarral

No plea was entered during the short hearing.

Magistrates sent the court to Sheffield Crown Court, where the brothers are set to appear for a plea hearing on December 12.

Elliott and Declan, who both appeared at court wearing grey t-shirts and grey jogging bottoms, did not make an application for bail.

Both brothers were remanded into custody.

The crash claimed the life of Adnan Ashraf Jarral, 35, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adnan’s wife, Tareen, 32, was injured during the incident and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Their one-year-old son, Usman Adnan Jarral died in hospital on Friday evening.

Husband and wife Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Their daughter, Nikola Dunova, 22, was injured and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova, remains in a critical condition.

Speaking this morning, Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, investigating, said: “This incident and the fact that four people have lost their lives is tragic and understandably highly emotive.

“I would however please urge people to think about the comments they post on social media to enable criminal proceedings to go through the courts unhindered and allow those affected to grieve.”

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct following the collision, due to it taking place following a police pursuit.

The independent watchdog said there is ‘no indication’ that a police vehicle collided with either vehicle involved in the crash.

Its regional director Miranda Biddle said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with those families who have lost their loved ones and all those affected by what happened on Friday evening including the emergency services who attended.

“As soon as we were informed, we sent investigators to the scene and we will be carrying out an independent investigation to establish what actions South Yorkshire Police took prior to the crash. This is standard procedure when lives are lost following an incident involving the police.

“By attending the scene we have been able to view dash cam footage which confirms that although a pursuit did take place prior to the crash, there is no indication that the police vehicle collided with either of the vehicles involved.

“We have also obtained initial statements from the officers involved and will gather further evidence during the course of our investigation.

“South Yorkshire Police is carrying out a criminal investigation and has arrested the three men travelling in the Golf.

“We would urge anyone who saw the incident to come forward and help with both investigations.”

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward and contact them by calling 101, quoting incident number 741 of November 9, 2018.

