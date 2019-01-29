Brother’s heartbreaking tribute after body is found in lake at Rother Valley Country Park

Have your say

The brother of a man pulled from Rother Valley Country Park has him an emotional final message on Facebook.

Danny Bushell, 22, was last seen at 3.15pm on Saturday afternoon (January 26) on Sheffield Road, Killamarsh.

While formal identification is yet to take place, the body is believed to be that of Danny.

Tributes have been pouring in for Danny on Facebook since news of his death broke, including from his brother Tom.

Tom posted a picture from his brother’s Instagram page and said that all his family loved him and would never forget him.

He wrote: “Fly high bro. I love you so much. You meant the world to me. I love you so much, you’lll always be in my heart. You were the best.”

Many others took to Facebook to pay tribute to the 22-year-old.

Matt Williams wrote: “RIP to our little bro Danny Bushell we love you so much, until we meet again! fly safe.”

Amber Poulsen commented: “RIP Danny Bushell my thoughts are with your family.”

Joseph Glenn Kitchen wrote: “So sorry to hear that a young lad has gone. RIP Danny thinking of you and your family at this time.”

Charlie Ward said: “RIP Danny Bushell fly safe pa;. Can’t believe it life is scary.”

Derbyshire Police have been appealing for information about his whereabouts since Sunday.

He is understood to have links to the Eckington area and was believed to have been heading in the direction of Rother Valley Country Park when he was last seen.

A spokeswoman for Derbyshire police said: "Officers investigating the circumstances into missing man Danny Bushell, 22, have recovered a body from a lake within Rother Valley Country Park.

"The body is believed to be that of Danny, though formal identification is yet to take place."

Both Derbyshire and South Yorkshire police said they wanted to thank everyone who shared their appeal.