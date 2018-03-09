Brother pays tribute to Sheffield man killed in Sheffield street

The brother of a man stabbed to death in a Sheffield street has paid tribute to him.

Liam Dewsnap said he is 'devastated' at the death of his 22-year-old brother, Jarvin Blake, who was knifed at the junction of Brackley Street and Catherine Street, Burngreave, yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 3.20pm and Jarvin was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A 23-year-old man also knifed in the same incident was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was in a stable condition last night.

Paying tribute to Jarvin on Facebook, Liam Dewsnap said: "I'm proper devastated. Last night I lost my older brother and even though we weren't close what he use to say to me will stick with me forever.

"He was always there for his family and always protected his siblings."

A police probe into the murder is underway today, while the crime scene remains cordoned off.

Extra police patrols have been ordered.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Just before 3.20pm yesterday, police were called by ambulance staff to reports of a stabbing in Brackley Street at its junction with Catherine Street, Burngreave, Sheffield.

"A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his upper body but pronounced dead shortly after.

"A 23-year-old man who sustained injuries arising out of the same incident is in hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

"Detectives are carrying out enquiries and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

"There are also increased police patrols in the area, to reassure the public."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 593 of March 8.