Brother of Sheffield murder victim reunited with stolen scooter bought as last ever present

The brother of a Sheffield murder victim has been reunited with his stolen scooter - the last gift his sibling bought him before he was stabbed to death.

The scooter - a red Honda Wave 110i - was the last present bought for Kerthanie Brissett by his older brother, Kavan, before he was stabbed death in an alleyway in Sheffield last month.

Murder victim Kavan Brissett and the scooter he bought his brother, Kerthanie

Kavan, aged 21, was knifed in his chest on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later.

Nobody has yet been charged over the murder.

The scooter he bought his brother was stolen from Stannington on Saturday night and Kerthanie issued a plea on Facebook for help in getting it back.

He offered a cash reward for anyone who could help him find the scooter, which turned up in Gleadless last night.

The full circumstances are not yet known but Kerthanie posted on Facebook last night that he now has the scooter back

He said it has ‘sentimental value’ to him because it was the last thing his brother ever bought him.

Anyone with information about Kavan’s murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.