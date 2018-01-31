Brother and sister assaulted while walking through Sheffield city centre in early morning attack

A brother and sister were assaulted and robbed as they walked through Sheffield city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It was reported that the 31-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were walking along Norfolk Row when they were approached by three unknown men.

The three men then reportedly assaulted the brother and sister, stealing their mobile phones, before fleeing the scene of the crime.

The man and woman sustained minor injuries in the incident and an investigation is now ongoing.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have information about the incident to report it via 101 quoting incident number 175 of January 27.