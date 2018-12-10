Broken down vehicle partially blocks M1 exit slip road for Meadowhall and Sheffield

Have your say

A broken down vehicle has led to the closure of one of the lanes on the M1 exit slip road for Meadowhall and Sheffield this morning.

Highways England said the vehicle is partially blocking the southbound exit slip road at Junction 34.

The breakdown is expected to cause delays.

