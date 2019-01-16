Broken down vehicle causing rush-hour delays on M1 in Sheffield 

0
Have your say

A broken down vehicle is causing rush-hour delays on the M1 in Sheffield this morning.  

One lane was closed at about 7.30am southbound from junction 31 to junction 30. 

Traffic and travel.

Traffic and travel.

READ MORE: Call for more Sheffield city centre shops to compete with Leeds and Manchester

READ MORE: Sheffield College have closed the Hillsborough campus to all students and staff today

There are delays but traffic is said to be coping well. 

READ MORE:  Police investigations continue into fatal collisions in South Yorkshire over weekend 