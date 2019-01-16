Broken down vehicle causing rush-hour delays on M1 in Sheffield 

A broken down vehicle is causing rush-hour delays on the M1 in Sheffield this morning.
One lane was closed at about 7.30am southbound from junction 31 to junction 30.
There are delays but traffic is said to be coping well.
