Broken down tram causes rush hour delays in Sheffield

A broken down tram is causing rush hour delays in Sheffield this morning.
A tram has broken down on Middlewood Road, with Stagecoach Supertram diverting ‘yellow route’ trams diverting to Malin Bridge to avoid the blockage.
COURT: Men accused of murdering Doncaster boxer set to appear at court in Sheffield
Stagecoach buses are operating from Middlewood to Hillsborough as a replacement for tram services.
POLICE: Five arrested in drug raids on Doncaster street
READ MORE: Stolen car spotted by eagle-eyed police officers at McDonald’s drive-thru in Rotherham
More to follow.