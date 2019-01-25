Broken down tram causes rush hour delays in Sheffield

Have your say

A broken down tram is causing rush hour delays in Sheffield this morning.

A tram has broken down on Middlewood Road, with Stagecoach Supertram diverting ‘yellow route’ trams diverting to Malin Bridge to avoid the blockage.

COURT: Men accused of murdering Doncaster boxer set to appear at court in Sheffield

Stagecoach buses are operating from Middlewood to Hillsborough as a replacement for tram services.

POLICE: Five arrested in drug raids on Doncaster street

READ MORE: Stolen car spotted by eagle-eyed police officers at McDonald’s drive-thru in Rotherham

More to follow.