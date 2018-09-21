Broken down tram causes problems for Sheffield commuters

A broken down tram is causing problems for commuters in Sheffield this morning.

The tram broke down Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, forcing Stagecoach Supertram bosses to suspend services between between Gleadless Townsend and Sheffield Station.

Tickets are valid on Stagecoach and First buses between the city centre and Halfway stops.