Broken down train causing chaos for South Yorkshire commuters

A broken down train is causing delays for commuters in South Yorkshire this evening.

A freight train has ground to a halt in Swinton which means all services are unable to run from Doncaster to Sheffield.

Rail firm Northern has requested a relief service but delays are expected until about 5pm.

