Have your say

A broken down freight train is causing disruption to services from Sheffield railway station today.

The train has broken down outside Chesterfield station and is affecting trains from Leeds and Sheffield travelling towards Nottingham.

CRIME: Sheffield bike shop raided for third time in a year

Engineers are at the scene.

POLICE: Killer still at large four months after fatal stabbing at Centertainment complex in Sheffield

READ MORE: Police find Sheffield man wanted over assault and drug offences