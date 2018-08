Have your say

A broken-down car was stolen in Sheffield while its owner was waiting for the recovery crew to arrive.

Police said the vehicle had broken down on Skye Edge Road, in Manor, and the owner had arranged for it to be recovered.

However, when the recovery crew arrived, it was no longer there.

Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing team, writing on Facebook, said the vehicle had been stolen at some point between yesterday and midday today.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.