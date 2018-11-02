Brits in Yorkshire will spend £745 on Christmas - but would rather splash out on a holiday

Sun-seeking Brits in Yorkshire would rather spend their hard-earned cash on a winter holiday than buying presents for loved ones at Christmas, a study by British Airways has found.

People in the county plan to spend on average £745 each on Christmas this year, including £364 on presents.

.

They would spend £1,291 – on a winter getaway and 48% say they would rather boost that with their Christmas cash than spend it on presents.

After gifts, the biggest drain on Brits’ wallets in Yorkshire over Christmas was found to be food (£130), travel (£43), drink (£60) and decorations (£38).

British Airways, who commissioned the survey as part of their Winter Sun campaign, found that a quarter (25%) of those surveyed in the county said they would rather give holidays as presents rather than objects, believing they create more lasting memories than objects placed under the tree.

A third (30%) of Brits in Yorkshire say they have no idea what they received for Christmas last year – and 38% can only remember some gifts they received.

For 58% of people in the county the stress of the festive season is such that they say they need a holiday to get over the Christmas break.

Half (50%) said they would go on holiday if they could get out of the obligatory Christmas visit to families and friends and more than half 43% say they need a holiday during the Christmas break itself.

Gifters in Cardiff are the most generous in the country, spending an average of £502 on presents.

But people in Bristol are seemingly the least generous, spending an average of £286 on presents.

For the best Christmas dinner of all, head to London where people in the capital expect to spend an average of £236 – and £161 on drink.

And the most festive houses in the country are to be found in Oxford, where people say they will spend an average of £140 on decorations.

Claire Bentley, Managing Director of British Airways Holidays, said: “While Christmas is traditionally a time of giving and receiving, it is also important to make it as memorable a time as possible.

“While traditionally we like to gift objects, we are increasingly beginning to value the gift of quality time with those who matter most.

“A holiday is the perfect time to share memories with those that are closest to you – and what better time to go away than when Britain is shivering under wintry skies?”