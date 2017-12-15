British Transport Police officer faces gross misconduct charge over Doncaster Railway Station incident

A British Transport Police officer is facing a gross misconduct charge in relation to an incident at Doncaster Railway Station.

PC Robert Mitchell will face a hearing next week following an investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

An IPCC spokesperson said: "Our investigation looked at the contact officers from British Transport Police had with a man at Doncaster Railway Station on January 14 2017.

"After studying CCTV of the incident and statements made by independent witnesses and the officers involved, in the IPCC investigator’s opinion, there is evidence of a case to answer for gross misconduct for PC Robert Mitchell in relation to the level of force used on the man.

"The report was shared with British Transport Police in June 2017 and they agreed with the investigator’s findings."

The hearing will take place in York on Monday, December 18, and is scheduled to last four days.