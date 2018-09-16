British Steel to cut 400 jobs

A Sheffield MP has accused the government of failing to support the steel industry after news that 400 workers will lose their jobs.

Gill Furniss, Labour’s Shadow Minister and MP for Brightside and Hillsborough, said she was worried by news that British Steel plans to cut 400 jobs from its worldwide operations.

Liberty Steel run plants in Stocksbridge and Aldwarke, Rotherham and workers there also faced an uncertain future before the firm took on the plants from Tata Steel.

Ms Furniss said: “This is extremely worrying news. Workers at British Steel fought against the odds to defend the company’s future, even though the Government has refused to properly support the steel industry.

“Workers will see this as another blow to an already fragile situation and will worry it’s a prelude to further job losses.

“The Government has failed to support steel. They have failed to stand up to Donald Trump’s aggressive policies, which threaten our industry and they have failed to produce a steel sector deal or address the vital issues facing steel companies, such as the disproportionately high electricity prices that hamper growth and investment.”

