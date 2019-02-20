A nine-year-old British schoolgirl has died after eating ice cream in the Costa Del Sol while on a family holiday.

The youngster, who was allergic to milk and nuts, is believed to have gone into anaphylactic shock after suffering a severe allergic reaction.

The girl died after eating an ice cream on the Costa Del Sol.

Malaga's Sur newspaper said that she was rushed to the Costa Del Sol hospital near Marbella in Spain on Saturday.

READ MORE: Brits face fine if they got topless in the Costa Del Sol

She was later transferred to Malaga's Materno Infantil Hospital in a critical condition and died on Monday afternoon.

The child had been staying with her family at the Club La Costa World hotel in the Spanish town of Mijas.

A spokesman for CLC World Resorts and Hotels - which owns the resort - confirmed the girl had not eaten the ice cream on their premises.

READ MORE: Sheffield woman’s horror holiday fall

The company offered its "heartfelt condolences" to the family and thanked staff and emergency services for their "quick" response.

The girl has not yet been named.

A post-mortem was carried out on Monday morning, but the results - which have been sent to a judge heading an investigation into the death - will not be made public.

READ MORE: Sheffield woman brutally murdered on Costa Del Sol

More tests will now be carried out to confirm whether the girl's death was caused by an allergic reaction to the food she ate.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "Our staff are supporting the family of a British girl following her death in Spain, and we are in contact with the Spanish hospital services."