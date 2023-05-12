Britain’s Got Got Talent winner joins Choir of Hope for debut concert

Britain’s Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay will be the special guest as a series of singing sessions for people who have experienced bereavement reach their climax with a performance at St Gerard’s Church in Thrybergh on May 31.

Britain's Got Talent winner Jon will join the Choir of Hope on stage

The Choir of Hope is the latest project from South Yorkshire music and dementia charity Lost Chord and was the brainchild of Sally Glennon, a Lost Chord professional musician and trustee.

Sally lost her father in the new year and, knowing the full therapeutic value of music, approached Lost Chord UK Chief Executive Clare Langan with a programme aimed specifically at people who have experienced bereavement.

The ten hour-long sessions, presented by Sally and fellow Lost Chord UK musicians Luke Carver Goss and Gary Hammond and Anne-Marie Wilcock, gave people the chance to come together to learn songs, write songs, share songs, make new friends and build a support network.

And now the Choir of Hope will share the stage with musician, comedian and Lost Chord UK patron Jon Courtney at their Concert of Thanksgiving, which comes to St Gerard’s Church in Thrybergh on May 31 at 7pm.

Jon, the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2020, became involved in the work of Lost Chord UK - the charity that provides vital interactive music sessions for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres - after he lost his own father to the condition and discovered the power of music as a great connector.

“As Chief Executive of Lost Chord UK, it’s marvellous for a musician to come to me with an idea and for us to be able to make it a reality,” said Clare.

“People have laughed and cried together and most importantly grown together through this shared experience all funded by Voluntary Action Rotherham and the Levelling Up Fund.

“To hear people say that they have had the first night of solid sleep for years and that they put it down to these sessions is truly amazing.

“One of our choir members actually said that she had finally let go of a bereavement that had been dragging her down for literally decades.

“Every session has had a period of reflection and everyone was invited to write an intention, a hope, a dream, a regret on a piece of paper and place it in the box of dreams which has accompanied every session and these will be ceremonially burnt outside at the start of the concert.

“We are particularly delighted that Jon agreed to be part of the concert without hesitation and will share some of his award winning tunes and maybe even some of his very special comedy.”

Tickets to the concert are free but limited. There will, however, be refreshments and a fundraising raffle as part of the evening.