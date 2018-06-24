Britain set to bake in heatwave, but how hot will it get in Sheffield?

Britain is set to bake in a heatwave this week, with the mercury predicted to soar above 30C in places - and Sheffield will not miss out.

Temperatures in the city are expected to peak at 26C over the coming days, according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.

A week of almost non-stop sunshine is in store, say experts there, so make sure you have your floppy hats and factor 30 ready - not to mention those excuses for leaving the office early to spend more time basking in the afternoon rays.

The record for the hottest temperature so far this year is likely to be broken and the only downside to the glorious weather will be an equally high pollen count, making life miserable for hay fever sufferers.

If you're planning the best day for a barbecue or some beers in the garden, here's a day-by-day breakdown of the forecast for Sheffield.

MONDAY: High 26C, Low 14C

TUESDAY: High 24C, Low 11C

WEDNESDAY: High 23C, Low 11C

THURSDAY: High 26C, Low 12C

FRIDAY: High 22C, Low 12C

SATURDAY: High 24C, Low 12C