The number of people in Sheffield cheating on their partner has helped rocked the city into a top 50 of Britain’s love cheat capitals.
New statistics reveal that there are currently a whopping 22,208 people having an affair in Sheffield - up 10% on last year.
Up from last year’s figure of 20,221, it was enough to land Sheffield 32nd spot in a rundown of the UK’s worst love rat towns and cities.
The interactive Infidelity Index allows users to search a city, town or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality.
Windsor was named the most popular town in Britain for cheating according to Illicitencounters.com, the UK’s leading dating site for married people.
The study said that 4.29% of the population in Windsor are cheating, while St Albans is the most popular city for affairs.
IllicitEncounters.com spokesman Christian Grant said: “Adultery is booming in Sheffield with a 10% increase in the last year.
“Lots of couples in South Yorkshire cannot afford to divorce due to the cost of establishing two new homes, so they are sticking with their partner and adding some spice to their marriage by discreetly having an affair.
“They know that with a site such as IllicitEncounters they can have an affair with a like-minded partner who is also looking to cheat. Both sides can have some fun without upsetting things at home.”
Since its inception 16 years ago, more than one million people have registered with the site.
The full rundown of the top cheating cities in the UK
1 St Albans
2 Oxford
3 Bath
4 Gloucester
5 Durham
6 Exeter
7 Lichfield
8 Peterborough
9 Inverness
10 Newcastle upon Tyne
11 Nottingham
12 Portsmouth
13 York
14 Cambridge
15 Canterbury
16 Norwich
17 Belfast
18 Derby
19 Southampton
20 Newport
21 Coventry
22 Manchester
23 Cardiff
24 Aberdeen
25 Lincoln
26 Carlisle
27 Swansea
28 Hereford
29 Plymouth
30 Glasgow
31 Stoke-on-Trent
32 Sheffield
33 Chester
34 Leicester
35 Edinburgh
36 Lancaster
37 Leeds
38 Dundee
39 Birmingham
40 Bristol
41 Wolverhampton
42 Worcester
43 Kingston upon Hull
44 Brighton and Hove
45 Liverpool
46 Preston
47 Bradford
48 Wakefield
49 London
50 Sunderland
51 Salford
52 Bangor