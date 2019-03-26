The number of people in Sheffield cheating on their partner has helped rocked the city into a top 50 of Britain’s love cheat capitals.

New statistics reveal that there are currently a whopping 22,208 people having an affair in Sheffield - up 10% on last year.

Up from last year’s figure of 20,221, it was enough to land Sheffield 32nd spot in a rundown of the UK’s worst love rat towns and cities.

The interactive Infidelity Index allows users to search a city, town or postcode to discover how many people are having affairs in any locality.

Windsor was named the most popular town in Britain for cheating according to Illicitencounters.com, the UK’s leading dating site for married people.

The study said that 4.29% of the population in Windsor are cheating, while St Albans is the most popular city for affairs.

IllicitEncounters.com spokesman Christian Grant said: “Adultery is booming in Sheffield with a 10% increase in the last year.

“Lots of couples in South Yorkshire cannot afford to divorce due to the cost of establishing two new homes, so they are sticking with their partner and adding some spice to their marriage by discreetly having an affair.

“They know that with a site such as IllicitEncounters they can have an affair with a like-minded partner who is also looking to cheat. Both sides can have some fun without upsetting things at home.”

Since its inception 16 years ago, more than one million people have registered with the site.

The full rundown of the top cheating cities in the UK

1 St Albans

2 Oxford

3 Bath

4 Gloucester

5 Durham

6 Exeter

7 Lichfield

8 Peterborough

9 Inverness

10 Newcastle upon Tyne

11 Nottingham

12 Portsmouth

13 York

14 Cambridge

15 Canterbury

16 Norwich

17 Belfast

18 Derby

19 Southampton

20 Newport

21 Coventry

22 Manchester

23 Cardiff

24 Aberdeen

25 Lincoln

26 Carlisle

27 Swansea

28 Hereford

29 Plymouth

30 Glasgow

31 Stoke-on-Trent

32 Sheffield

33 Chester

34 Leicester

35 Edinburgh

36 Lancaster

37 Leeds

38 Dundee

39 Birmingham

40 Bristol

41 Wolverhampton

42 Worcester

43 Kingston upon Hull

44 Brighton and Hove

45 Liverpool

46 Preston

47 Bradford

48 Wakefield

49 London

50 Sunderland

51 Salford

52 Bangor