Emergency services have disclosed the extent of injuries suffered by two people in a car crash which shut a major road.

Police cars, paramedics and fire engines were all reported on the scene by eyewitnesses after the incident on Brightside Way, which is thought to have happened just after 10.30am today, with emergency workers still there at 11.30am. Police have confirmed that the road was closed as a result of the incident, and that two people have been taken to hospital.

One was taken by police, the other by Yorkshire Ambulance Service

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We received a call at 10.35am today (28 March) for reports of a road traffic collision on Brightside Way. It is believed that a blue Volkswagen Golf and a black BMW collided."The driver of the Volkswagen Golf and their passenger suffered injuries, both were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The road is blocked until recovery takes place."