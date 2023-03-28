News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
2 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
5 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
7 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
7 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
8 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Brightside Way Sheffield: Emergency services disclose extent of injuries after police incident shuts road

Emergency services have disclosed the extent of injuries suffered by two people in a car crash which shut a major road.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:57 BST

Police cars, paramedics and fire engines were all reported on the scene by eyewitnesses after the incident on Brightside Way, which is thought to have happened just after 10.30am today, with emergency workers still there at 11.30am. Police have confirmed that the road was closed as a result of the incident, and that two people have been taken to hospital.

One was taken by police, the other by Yorkshire Ambulance Service

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We received a call at 10.35am today (28 March) for reports of a road traffic collision on Brightside Way. It is believed that a blue Volkswagen Golf and a black BMW collided."The driver of the Volkswagen Golf and their passenger suffered injuries, both were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening. The road is blocked until recovery takes place."

Emergency services disclose extent of injuries after police incident shuts Brightside Way. File picture shows police cars
Emergency services disclose extent of injuries after police incident shuts Brightside Way. File picture shows police cars
Emergency services disclose extent of injuries after police incident shuts Brightside Way. File picture shows police cars
Emergency servicesPoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance ServiceBMW